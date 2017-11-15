Brexiters Livid With Bonkers Telegraph Front Page

It is hard to exaggerate how annoyed senior Brexiters are by today’s Telegraph front page, which splashes on the faces of 15 Tory MPs and dubs them “the Brexit mutineers”. Prominent Leavers are tearing their hair out at how politically stupid this is and are at pains to make clear it doesn’t represent their views. It’s one thing taking apart Dominic Grieve’s arguments, but monstering 15 Remainers like this very obviously risks hardening their stance. Indeed the likes of Anna Soubry are already using it to rile up other Remain MPs. Brexit minister Steve Baker has tried to calm things by distancing Leavers from the Telegraph splash:

I regret any media attempts to divide our party. My Parliamentary colleagues have sincere suggestions to improve the Bill which we are working through and I respect them for that. https://t.co/t6r4ojKPbd — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) November 14, 2017

Brexiter Dominic Raab, who spoke for the government during last night’s debate, has also slapped down the front page:

I agree. Colleagues today were reasonable and constructive. We are working together to get this important legislation right. https://t.co/LUgfS3lRjB — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 14, 2017

Given the lack of political direction at the Telegraph it is likely they just have no idea what they are doing. Slightly maddening for this supposedly Brexit-backing paper to be helping Remain ultras like this…