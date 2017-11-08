Pressure On Carwyn As Carl Sargeant’s Family Releases Emails

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones is under pressure tonight after Carl Sargeant’s family spoke out about the circumstances surrounding his suicide. The family says Labour did not inform Sargeant of the “detail of the allegations” before he died. Correspondence between Sargeant’s solicitor and the party reveals the allegations were “related to unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”. There was no police investigation taking place. The family also says concerns were raised with Labour about the AM’s mental welfare before died. The family are especially critical of Jones’s media statements…

A family spokesperson said:

“In light of the continued unwillingness to clarify the nature of the allegations made against Carl, the family wish the release into the public domain, correspondence between Carl’s solicitors and the Labour Party on Monday of this week. Up to the point of his tragic death on Tuesday morning Carl was not informed of any of the detail of the allegations against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare.

“The correspondence also discloses the solicitor’s concern that media appearances by the First Minister on Monday were prejudicing the inquiry. The family wish to disclose the fact that Carl maintained his innocence and he categorically denied any wrongdoing. The distress of not being able to defend himself properly against these unspecified allegations meant he was not afforded common courtesy, decency or natural justice.”

Here’s the email sent by Sargeant’s solicitor to Labour on Monday raising concerns about the First Minister’s media statements:

Doesn’t look good…

November 8, 2017 at 4:08 pm



