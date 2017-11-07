Siddiq Has Exploited Nazanin Case for Partisan Purposes Before

Richard Radcliffe is doing everything in his power to free his wife, and everyone in his position would do the same. Tulip Siddiq took a very partisan tone in the Commons when she had a go at Boris today for his sloppy language a week ago in front of a Select Committee. Be in no doubt that Siddiq has exploited voters’ natural sympathy for the Nazanin case for partisan purposes.

Above is a letter that was delivered to constituents during the recent general election. It is an official Labour Party leaflet sent in the name of Richard Radcliffe urging voters to vote for Tulip Siddiq. There’s something distasteful about Tulip Siddiq’s exploitation of voter sympathy for an innocent woman held prisoner overseas for partisan purposes.

Learn how you can support the Free Nazanin campaign