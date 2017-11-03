Clive Lewis Accused of Groping Woman at Conference

Clive Lewis had been on the beers at the infamous “on your knees bitch” party at Labour conference. Now a woman has told the Indy he groped her at the same event:

“We had a hug and while we were having a hug he gave my bum a big squeeze. My friend who was there, a fellow [constituency party] delegate…me and him looked at each other and our eyebrows went ‘whoaaa’.” You kind of jump. I didn’t feel grossed out. I definitely laughed. It felt like if you are hugging a mate. I don’t know. It was over familiar. I had never met him before.”

The woman complained to the Labour Party, who again covered up the allegation until tonight. Lewis denies it. Uh oh…