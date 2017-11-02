Full Litany of Abuse Claims Being Covered Up By Labour

Worth reminding everyone that sexual harassment is not a party political issue – it happens in all parties at Westminster with no exception. Labour has so far succeeded in preventing the names of any of its alleged sex pests from coming out. This is the astonishingly dark litany of abuse claims against Labour MPs and officials made over the last few days:

A senior Labour official is accused of telling young Labour activist and former NEC member Bex Bailey not to report a rape because it could “damage” her career

John Mann says he is aware of a second Labour rape allegation that has yet to come out

A senior Labour MP has been reported to the Leader’s Office for extremely serious abuse of a woman – Labour won’t reveal his name

A second senior Labour MP is being privately accused of sexual assault of a woman – they won’t reveal his name either

A third senior Labour MP is accused of “wandering hands” and being over-friendly at student discos

The New Statesman reports other “allegations of sexual misconduct that the party advised women to drop”

Politico reports another Labour MP was accused of “serious sexual harassment” by a staffer but “the party did nothing”. Staff says sexual abuse is “endemic” within the ranks and that the complaints procedure “is not fit for purpose”.

A senior member of Labour’s NEC has been accused of sexually harassing women

Labour MP Chi Onwurah told the Commons she had raised complaints about MPs’ behaviour to young staff in parliament’s bars

As yet no Labour MPs’ names have come out, and many of these allegations are considerably more serious than hands on knees and dodgy text messages. At the moment the media focus is off Labour…