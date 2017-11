Last week David Dimbleby unwisely challenged Brexit champion Jacob Rees-Mogg when he pointed out the BBC had regularly pushed the “despite brexit” agenda. A clearly riled Dimbleby tore into Rees-Mogg on Question Time:

“Can you actually specify an occasion when you’ve heard that… have you got a quotation?… Are you sure, are you sure?”

Well… how about these, all from the BBC News website…

We’re sure, Mr Dimbleby…