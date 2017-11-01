Michael White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators”

Guido’s immediate thought was “uh oh” when the former doyen of the Lobby Michael White made this not very Guardianista comment on the Media Show:

“The power doesn’t all lie on one side; clever, attractive young women looking for stories. They can play the power game to poor old, ugly backbenchers with bad breath… they are predators.”

Female hacks are the real predators?

The ladies of the Lobby are understandably unimpressed:

Everyday sexism from old Mike…

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

