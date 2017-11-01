Michael White: Female Lobby Hacks Are “Predators”

Guido’s immediate thought was “uh oh” when the former doyen of the Lobby Michael White made this not very Guardianista comment on the Media Show:

“The power doesn’t all lie on one side; clever, attractive young women looking for stories. They can play the power game to poor old, ugly backbenchers with bad breath… they are predators.”

Female hacks are the real predators?

The ladies of the Lobby are understandably unimpressed:

So, according to @michaelwhite, as a female lobby journalist I am a “predator” who tricks “poor old ugly backbenchers” to get stories … — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 1, 2017

As if it’s not hard enough to be taken seriously as a woman working in politics without senior male journalists saying this stuff. Furious. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 1, 2017

Everyday sexism from old Mike…