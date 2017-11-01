FT Editor: My Job Is to Pour Scorn on Brexit

Just in case it was in any doubt what FT editor Lionel Barber thinks his job is… he has endorsed this letter from swivel-eyed ultra-Remainer and former Economist editor Bill Emmott to his paper highlighting “the FT’s solemn duty to pour scorn” on Brexit:

“In accord with its slogan “Without fear and without favour”, the FT could not have done otherwise, for there is no good case for leaving the world’s largest and deepest free trade area, whose regulations have been shown by the OECD to do far less economic harm than domestic rules, which is not protectionist towards the rest of the world, and which gives Britain a louder voice and greater heft in global affairs than it can have on its own… So to pour scorn on a terrible strategic mistake is nothing less than the FT’s solemn duty.”

Earning that Legion Dis’Honneur

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

