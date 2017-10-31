Labour Activist: Party Told Me Not to Report Rape Claim

Labour activist Bex Bailey tells the BBC the party told her not to pursue a rape allegation after she was attacked by a senior colleague. Bailey says she is waiving her right to anonymity to speak out. She was told not to report it because it might “damage” her.

“It took me a while to sum up the courage to tell anyone in the party. But when I did, I told a senior member of staff, who told me… or it was suggested to me that I not report it, I was told that if I did it might damage me – and that might be their genuine view, it might be that that was the case in which case that shows that we have a serious problem in politics with this issue anyway.”

The most serious revelation yet…