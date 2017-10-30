Times Journalist Misses Sex Pest Scoop

Matt Chorley was going on about sexist publications this morning in his Little Read Box, perhaps he should look a little closer to home for a publication that actually harbours sex pests:

The Times has splashed on its front page the Tory aides’ spreadsheet story this morning. Many female journalists at The Times, past and present, will have a far better story to tell about senior male staff opportunistically exploiting subordinate female staff. Ask around the office Matt, you might even get a scoop for once…

UPDATE: On a lighter note, fresh from slagging off his colleagues on the Times political team who write about Brexit as “boring”, Matt Chorley this morning slagged off those who use the phrase “totty”. A word used on 1,237 occasions by his Times colleagues according to a cursory search of the newspaper’s own website:

Above is a classic example of the sexual objectification of MPs…

October 30, 2017 at 10:33 am



Quote of the Day

Corbynista media cheerleader Aaron Bastani says his friend Clive Lewis’s “b*tch” comment was:

“beneath any parliamentarian”

