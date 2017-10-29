Labour MP: “Better Educated” Voted Remain

‘Better educated people voted remain’, says Labour MP @BarrySheerman. (Via @BBCLookNorth). pic.twitter.com/j3t9ecdmiC
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) 28 October 2017
Barry Sheerman reckons Labour leavers are thick…
David Davis is asked by Die Welt if his “training in the British commandos” has helped with the negotiations:
“Well, I never killed anyone.”