Jared on ‘Taking Your Mum’s Virginity’ and ‘Fellatio From Angelina Jolie’

Day three: Jared O’Mara is quoted as making another series of very lewd comments about women on online music message boards. Warning: the comments are not the sort of thing we would usually publish on a family blog. Talking about a band in his local Sheffield, his review described:

“a rhythm section that’s tighter than your mother was when I took her virginity all those years ago”

… and concluded that listening to the band in question was

“even better than receiving fellatio from the beautifully pert lips and wet mouth of Angelina Jolie”

Jared’s mindset is one that normalises the objectification of women in an extremely degrading away. The review was posted in O’Mara’s name in 2009 – 5 years after he first stood as a Labour candidate – on a Drowned in Sound message board, referencing his role at Know Your Onion Promotions. This was eight years ago when Jared was 28 years old. That ‘journey’ of his had quite a few stops along the way…

Quote of the Day

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

