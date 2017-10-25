Jared on “Sexy Little Slags” and Teenage Girls Being “Fingered”

Jared O’Mara wrote about “sexy little slags” and “teenage girls” being “fingered”, Guido can reveal. In an early music review of the Arctic Monkeys posted in his name when he was in his mid-twenties, O’Mara described the band’s guitarist, writing that “teenage girls” will “take him home” to experience his “quick fingered dexterity”.

O’Mara went on to describe the gig, and how in his words “sexy little slags” danced to the band’s songs. The Arctic Monkeys have a lyric “sexy little swine” – it appears Jared adapted the words to fit his obsession with sexualising teenage girls. This was all written in the year that he was first selected as a Labour candidate, when he was in his mid-twenties, much older than the teenagers he publicly objectified, and old enough to know better than to call young women “slags“. Corbynistas are now joining centrists calling for Jared to go, will Jez finally act?

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

