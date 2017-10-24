Tories and LibDems Call on Labour to Suspend Whip From Jared

The Tories and LibDems are both calling on Labour to suspend the whip from sexism, homophobia and racism row Jared O’Mara. Justine Greening has written to Corbyn:

Dear Mr Corbyn,

I am writing to you regarding the actions of Labour MP Jared O’Mara, whose sexist and homophobic comments have been widely reported in the media today.

This morning a member of your Shadow Cabinet, Angela Rayner MP, defended Mr O’Mara, implying that he was a now reformed character given that he made some of these comments fifteen years ago.

However, it has since been alleged that Mr O’Mara made misogynistic comments to a young woman in a night club just seven months ago.

I agree with Labour MP Chris Leslie who has called for these latest allegations to be investigated.

Violent, sexist and homophobic language must have no place in our society, and parliamentarians of all parties have a duty to stamp out this sort of behaviour wherever we encounter it, and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Will you be investigating the latest allegations made against Jared O’Mara MP? How is it that individuals who have made such remarks can be selected as Labour candidates? Will you be removing the whip from him while the investigation is carried out?

These comments show the deep and persistent stain on Labour’s ability to represent women, the LGBT community and wider society.

In less than a week, two of your MPs have been found to have made inappropriate comments.