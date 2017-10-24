Sandbach Quits WhatsApp Group Complaining About “Hard Brexiteers”

Tory backbencher Antoinette Sandbach is one of the most hardcore ultra Remainers – she makes Anna Soubry look Eurosceptic. She hates Brexit so much that she’s removed herself from the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group because she can’t bear to read messages from colleagues she calls “Hard Brexiteers”. A few weeks back Antoinette kicked Nadine Dorries out of the WhatsApp group in a fit of pique. Now she’s gone herself, announcing her departure in an angry message to MPs. Put the phone down Antoinette, it’s only Brexit…