Jared: I’d Like to See a Respectful Parliament Without Personal Insults

This was Jared O’Mara speaking just two weeks ago about how he wants to see a parliament that is “respectful” and MPs who don’t resort to “personal insults and jibes“. Oops…
Video via Reyt Good Music
Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:
“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”