“Jared Called Me an Ugly Bitch 8 Months Ago”

Jared O’Mara says he is a reformed character and that he made his sexist and homophobic comments years ago. Yet he stands accused of calling a constituent an “ugly bitch” just eight months ago, weeks before he was elected. Sophie Evans, a pub worker from Sheffield, claims O’Mara made the comment to her at a music venue where he was DJ-ing in March this year. Sophie recounted her version of events to Guido over the phone:

“I met him on the dating app Happn in August last year. I was chatting to him, he seemed alright and I met up with him once but it was obvious nothing was going to be going on with him. He’s the DJ for West Street Live so I saw him from time to time. In March this year I was out with my friend. There was a bit of an incident. My friend was standing in front of the DJ booth and Jared kicked her coat out of the way… I joked that the DJ had a problem with me because I turned him down… He just flipped, we were having an alright conversation then he just stepped back, looked at me and went “I wouldn’t touch you with a manky woman’s c*ck you ugly b*tch.”

This wasn’t 15 years ago, it was this year. The reason Guido has been digging into O’Mara’s views is because of comments he made just a few months ago. Is he really reformed?