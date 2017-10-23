Vile Homophobic Slurs of Jared O’Mara

Today Guido revealed the multiple sexist comments of Labour MP Jared O’Mara. Now the vile homophobic slurs of the Sheffield Hallam MP can be exposed… 

O’Mara’s derogatory language on the ‘Morrissey Solo’ website message board includes calling homosexuals “fudge packers” who “drive up the Marmite motorway”. He says gay people are “bitter and resentful about being homosexual”.

“Just cos he writes about gayness and gay issues, doesn’t mean he drives up the Marmite motorway, or for that matter, allows someone else to drive up his…

“You do mean ‘took it up the ass’ figuratively don’t you?… I just think that this story is much more poignantly romantic than fudge packing Jake or anyone else in a causual manner and I don’t want such a lovely vista to be spoilt.

“I find it funny how some homosexuals think they have the monopoly on being subject to abuse, they should try being Ginger…”

“To those of you that are bitter and resentful about being homosexual, maybe you need to take a bit of pride in your gayness, it’s not something to be ashamed of.”

The account O’Mara used to make the posts was registered with the same email address he used on Drowned in Sound – “Ginger Jared” from Sheffield. His spokesman has not yet responded to a request for comment. Can Labour possibly let him stay on the Women and Equalities Committee after this?

