O’Mara: Fat Women Don’t Deserve Respect

This morning Guido revealed Labour MP Jared O’Mara asked Girls Aloud for an “orgy“. This is the guy who was accused of calling a woman “an ugly bitch” and once performed a song with the chorus “I wish I were a misogynist, I’d smash her in the face”. It gets worse…

Guido can reveal that O’Mara once wrote a rant about “fat” women on an internet message board. O’Mara criticised the overweight, calling them “fatties“, claiming they are “deified” in the West and saying they do not “deserve our respect“. He added that Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus “only won because she was fat“:

“She only won because she was fat. Ipso facto…. I also dislike the prevailing western tendency to deify fatties… There is nothing noble or admirable about glutting on loads of fatty foods and making yourself obese and ill. The only fat people out there who deserve our respect are those who are fat not because of a poor diet/lifestyle, but because of a genuine medical condition. As far as I know, Michelle is not amongst that number.”

Is another Labour MP going to have to apologise for Everyday Sexism?