Linesman MP Has Attended 96% of Votes, Better Record Than SNP MPs

The SNP are boarding the outrage bus about Tory MP Douglas Ross taking time out from his day job to run the line at the Barcelona Champions League game last night. SNP MP John McNally raised the issue at PMQs yesterday, accusing Ross of missing a (non-binding) vote and producing a red card from his pocket to brandish at the Tory benches. The stunt might have worked if McNally didn’t have a worse voting attendance record than Ross – he has only attended 92% of votes this parliament, compared to Ross’ 96% attendance rate. Indeed, for all the SNP’s wailing, Ross has a better attendance record than most of them. Some Nats are barely ever here: Mhiari Black has voted in just 21% of divisions, Angela Crawley just 54% and so on. Classic Nat fail.