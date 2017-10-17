OECD Received £85 Million From EU

Interesting research just out from Change Britain this evening. The OECD has received a grand total of £85,173,454.91 from the EU since 2007:

  • In 2007 the OECD received €3,915,338 (£2,680,064.52) from the European Commission
  • In 2008 the OECD received €6,915,240 (£5,504,897.55) from the European Commission
  • In 2009 the OECD received €5,217,103 (£4,651,542.95) from the European Commission
  • In 2010 the OECD received €3,947,916 (£3,384,548.39) from the European Commission
  • In 2011 the OECD received €5,796,929 (£5,033,473.45) from the European Commission
  • In 2012 the OECD received €1,722,375 (£1,396,329.41) from the European Commission
  • In 2013 the OECD received €2,669,613 (£2,265,433.59) from the European Commission
  • In 2014 the OECD received €380,249 (£306,784.89) from the European Commission
  • In 2015 the OECD received €32,898,142 (£23,884,051.09) from the European Commission
  • In 2016 the OECD received €44,752,859 (£36,066,329.07) from the European Commission

Puts their scaremongering today into perspective. 

October 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm



Quote of the Day

IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:

“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”

