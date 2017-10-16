Alun Cairns’ Tippy-Toes Pose

It was always going to be a tall order for the pint-sized Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns to be photographed next to the statuesque Chris Grayling. The tippy toes made up the difference. Turns out Cairns is a regular on pointe:
Bless.
IDS responds to Juncker’s pints analogy earlier:
“Mr Juncker knows a little bit more about the bar than perhaps many of us do.”