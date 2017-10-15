NiMo Lands Amber In It

.@NickyMorgan01 tells #Peston a senior cabinet minister has told her she is “appalled” by Tory infighting pic.twitter.com/s8inflVi1Z — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) 15 October 2017

Nicky Morgan says she was contacted by a “very senior” member of the Cabinet who said “she” was appalled by briefings against Hammond. The only “very senior” member of the Cabinet (other than the PM) is Amber Rudd. Oops…

UPDATE: Remarkable hypocrisy from NiMo. Two weeks ago she said Boris “has to go” if he can’t keep quiet on Brexit. Last week she was widely implicated in the plot against the PM. Today Morgan says “it’s not helpful for anybody to have ministers being attacked, whether it’s the Chancellor or the Foreign Secretary” and criticises “self-indulgent” colleagues doing so. Eh?