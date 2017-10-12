Mounting Buzzfeed Losses as Staff Salaries Average £60,000

The bottom line for Buzzfeed in 2016 is that it lost £3,543,554, which when added to the rolled up losses since 2013 means some £12,289,579 has been sunk into the venture so far. When it launched Buzzfeed derided display advertising as outdated and instead offered brands sponsored advertorial content. The search for revenue means you now see traditional display adverts on their homepage. The UK operation is small change for the parent company which is putting hundreds of millions of dollars into video in the hope that they will be able to divert TV advertising revenue into digital video revenue. This is the big bet for the many media ventures following the shining path of Vice News….

Rumours from inside the organisation that management consultants have been sent in are worrisome for the 200 odd Buzzfeed staff on – the filed accounts reveal – generous average packages of some £60,000. On the positive side Buzzfeed doubled their revenue last year to over £20 million. If they can do that again this year they will be extremely profitable…

Tags:
October 12, 2017 at 4:29 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne’s latest:

“Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond Mail Calls on May to Sack Hammond
“Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym “Grunter” Osborne Works Out at Beckham’s £295-a-Month Gym
BBC Head of News Runners and Riders BBC Head of News Runners and Riders
AOL IM R.I.P. AOL IM R.I.P.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Question Time Dominated by Remainers Question Time Dominated by Remainers
Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face? What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face?
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Today Going Out of Fashion Today Going Out of Fashion
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far