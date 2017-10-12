74% Say No Deal is Better Than A Bad Deal

Sky Data poll

Which comes closer to your views regarding Brexit:

Any deal is better than no deal 26%

No deal is better than a bad deal 74% — Sky Data (@SkyData) 12 October 2017

The vast majority of the public believes “no deal is better than a bad deal” according to this new Sky Data poll. A decisive 74% agreed the country should walk away rather than accept a punishment deal. Just 26% think “any deal is better than no deal”…

The sentiment holds true across the age range. Among 18-34 year-olds support for “no deal is better than a bad deal” is at 75%. Among 35-54 year-olds it is 74% and 76% among those aged 55+. Near universal support for no deal among the public and yet the government is doing little to prepare…