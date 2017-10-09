18 Labour MEPs Who Voted Against Britain’s Interests

These are the 18 Labour MEPs who voted against moving Brexit negotiations onto the next stage, against Britain’s national interest. The Tories took swift action, withdrawing the whip from two of their MEPs who rebelled. David Davis wrote to Jeremy Corbyn asking that he take action against the below Labour MEPs:

Lucy Anderson, London Paul Brannen, North East England Richard Corbett, Yorkshire and the Humber Seb Dance, London Neena Gill, West Midlands Theresa Griffin, North West England Mary Honeyball, London John Howarth, South East England Wajid Khan, North West England Jude Kirton-Darling, North East England David Martin, Scotland Alex Mayer, East of England Linda McAvan, Yorkshire and the Humber Claude Moraes, London Simon West, Midlands Catherine Stihler, Scotland Derek Vaughan, Wales Julie Ward, North West England

Still waiting…