18 Labour MEPs Who Voted Against Britain’s Interests

These are the 18 Labour MEPs who voted against moving Brexit negotiations onto the next stage, against Britain’s national interest. The Tories took swift action, withdrawing the whip from two of their MEPs who rebelled. David Davis wrote to Jeremy Corbyn asking that he take action against the below Labour MEPs:

  1. Lucy Anderson, London
  2. Paul Brannen, North East England 
  3. Richard Corbett, Yorkshire and the Humber
  4. Seb Dance, London
  5. Neena Gill, West Midlands
  6. Theresa Griffin, North West England
  7. Mary Honeyball, London
  8. John Howarth, South East England 
  9. Wajid Khan, North West England
  10. Jude Kirton-Darling, North East England
  11. David Martin, Scotland
  12. Alex Mayer, East of England
  13. Linda McAvan, Yorkshire and the Humber 
  14. Claude Moraes, London 
  15. Simon West, Midlands 
  16. Catherine Stihler, Scotland
  17. Derek Vaughan, Wales
  18. Julie Ward, North West England 

Still waiting…

October 9, 2017 at 2:55 pm



Julie Girling MEP, stripped of the Tory whip, defiant…

“I know many constituents do not agree with me but we still live in a democracy with the right to free speech. I cannot change my mind on an issue of such magnitude based on a party whip.”

