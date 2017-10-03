Rudd Banking £30,000-a-Month Donations

Amber Rudd addresses Tory conference later on a day on which her leadership ambitions are again coming to the fore. She has used a wide-ranging interview in the Mail to attack Boris’ “red lines” (not sure he ever actually used the words “red lines”) and say her leadership rival shouldn’t give his views on Brexit. And the Times reveals she has hired Lynton Crosby’s firm CTF to help her keep her seat. Colleagues note that Rudd banked £30,000 in donations in June, the latest declared period, a huge sum in a very short space of time for someone supposedly just interested in keeping her seat in an election five years away. She has Lord Feldman fundraising for her, more evidence that she is the Cameron / Osborne / Remain choice for next leader. CTF insist their work is related solely to her constituency. The fundraising is intriguing though, quietly and very quickly Rudd is amassing a considerable war chest. Last night in Manchester her brother Roland hosted a champagne reception for the Remain glitterati…

UPDATE: Roland party organisers dispute the use of the phrase Remain glitterati, pointing out Gove and DD were also in attendance.

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

