Alan Duncan: Brexit is Working Class “Tantrum”

Uh oh. Alan Duncan – a minister in the government – has said that the Brexit vote was a “tantrum” by working class voters about immigration. Remainer Duncan was speaking at the Chicago Council of Global Affairs:

“The manner in which the campaign was fought stirred up a lot of sentiment amongst people that are not habitual voters, particularly on the issue of immigration. You could feel in the last 10 days of the campaign, traditional blue-collar urban Labour opinion going viral for leave. They were stirred up by an image of immigration, which made them angry and throw a bit of a tantrum. That was part of the chemistry that explains the result.”

Just the sort of sneering pro-Remain view the Tories are trying to avoid this week…

UPDATE: New UKIP leader Henry Bolton calls on Theresa May to sack Duncan:

“The contempt that he shows towards the 17 million is a disgrace, but is symptomatic of a political elite who despise the ordinary people of our country and their hopes and aspirations. The Prime Minster cannot just sit back and allow this. Her authority and credibility already are already in question and the words of her minister will undermine her even further if she doesn’t act.”

UPDATE II: A senior Brexiter says: