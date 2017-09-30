Police Investigating “Hang the Tories” Effigies

After our story on the “Hang the Tories” banner and effigies hanging from a bridge in Manchester went viral, GMP Salford tell Guido it is being investigated as a public order crime.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham: “This is just wrong. We will always protect the right to protest but never to threaten, abuse or incite violence. It should come down”.

Local MP Lucy Powell: “On behalf of our city and my constituency, we’re sorry about this. We disagree with, and are angry with your policies, but we wish you no harm”.

Good to know…

September 30, 2017 at 8:44 pm



