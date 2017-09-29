Punters Make Whittle Favourite to Beat Waters

UKIP will announce the winner of their leadership election this evening at their party conference. Most people think it has boiled down to a two-horse race, overnight betting has seen Peter Whittle become favourite (4/5) and Anne-Marie Waters move out to second favourite (5/4). Has something leaked from the Electoral Reform Society’s counting room?

This is an existential vote for UKIP, former leader Nigel Farage says the party is finished if anti-Islam Waters wins. Most of the MEPs say they will go independent and party officials tell Guido they will quit as well. We’ll know if the party is over in a few hours...

Tags: ,
People: /
September 29, 2017 at 11:18 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Theresa May asked if lack of preparations for the snap election was a reason for the result:

“I think it was, because by definition in a snap election you’ve not been able to prepare people for it.”

