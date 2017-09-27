Watson’s Capitulation

It’s hard to over-estimate the level of opprobrium Tom Watson generated by singing “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” on the conference stage yesterday. Last night Labour moderates shared this viral BBC clip in disbelief that a man who railed against Momentum entryism and helped orchestrate the failed coup against Jez could, like a captured prisoner in a hostage video, sing the anthem of those he once opposed. Even Corbyn looked embarrassed. The main takeaway from this year’s conference is the pathetic capitulation of Labour centrists who just a few months ago were telling us Corbyn isn’t fit to be PM…