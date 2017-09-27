Journalists Heckled and Questions Banned at Labour Venezuela Event

Labour conference heard a message of solidarity from the Venezuelan ambassador last night before top Corbynista Chris Williamson went full shouty crackers. Williamson awkwardly singled out Nick Cohen and Michael Crick, calling out their names at least fifteen times and wildly demanding to know why they weren’t “celebrating” Venezuela. As wide-eyed Williamson went Caracas, Cohen asked if the journalists under attack could ask questions. John McDonnell’s PPS Karen Lee shouted “No”. Cohen asked again: “We can’t ask questions?”, to which Lee replied: “Absolutely not”. All a bit odd and embarrassing for Williamson really, journalists were left wondering if he’s all there…

Tags: , ,
People: /
September 27, 2017 at 12:04 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ken Livingstone tells Julia H-B:

Just because you make offensive comments about Jews doesn’t mean you’re anti-Semitic.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Williamson Defends Walker Williamson Defends Walker
Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis
Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
“Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference “Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference
Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour
Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate
All Smiles After Cabinet All Smiles After Cabinet
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire
Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate
Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit
Osborne Lands Job Number Seven Osborne Lands Job Number Seven
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis
Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference
Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling
Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser