Corbyn Boycotts Israel, McDonnell Avoids Business



Mark Regev, Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, braved the hostile chanting protestors outside the Hilton Metropole to address the Labour Friends of Israel reception last night in Brighton. Emily Thornberry told the attendees: “Jeremy’s not attending any receptions this evening because he’s got a big speech tomorrow.” Well Jezza is 68 years old, perhaps it was best he got an early night ahead of the big speech…

Hold on, here’s Jezza at the Mirror’s party:

Well that was fun. Shouts of ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ for the Mirror party… pic.twitter.com/YISSmCA5zW — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) September 26, 2017

Almost like he preferred to boycott Israel and not show solidarity with the Israeli Labour Party. Oh Jeremy…

Meanwhile over at the Labour Business Reception they awaited their keynote speaker’s address to the brave suits who support Labour. Formerly the Labour Finance and Industry Group, it was founded by Harold Wilson in 1972, and has been the channel for business to the party through thick and thin. When Gordon Brown was shadow chancellor and even chancellor in government, he made sure to always put in an appearance at the event. Marxist McDonnell was a no show and instead they had to make do with an address from Stephen Kinnock…

UPDATE: Corbyn also made it to Unite’s party. Thornberry wasn’t telling the truth.

UPDATE II: Jezza also managed an after midnight appearance at Momentum’s The World Transformed party. The old boy has some stamina…