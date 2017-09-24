Caroline Flint v Clive Lewis Immigration Bunfight

Does opposition to immigration come down to racism? pic.twitter.com/azknSkn8Xo
— Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 24, 2017
This got heated when Clive suggested Caroline was racist for supporting managed migration…
A senior Leaver tells Guido:
“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”