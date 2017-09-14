“A Rabbit is Not a Cute Pet” Venezuelan Government Tells Starving Citizens

Over the summer disturbing reports out of Venezuela told how starving citizens were being forced to steal animals from the country’s zoos to survive. Boars, buffalo and tapirs were pillaged by desperate victims of Corbyn’s socialist paradise, leaving concerned animal lovers worldwide wondering whether it would be pandas, meerkats, koalas or giraffes next on the menu. To stave off the bout of critter kidnappings Venezuela’s agriculture minister has now unveiled the government’s new “Rabbit Plan”, ordering the nation to breed hundreds of thousands of unsuspecting bunnies – and then eat them. During a televised broadcast alongside Jezza’s comrade Nicolas Maduro, minister Freddy Bernal told Venezuelans they should not see the big-eared burrowing creatures as “cute pets”.

“There is a cultural problem because we have been taught that rabbits are cute pets. A rabbit is not a pet; it’s two and a half kilos of meat that is high in protein, with no cholesterol.”

As a committed vegetarian, will this slaughter of Venezuela’s furry friends be the final straw that sees Corbyn at last condemn the Maduro regime?