UKIP Leadership Candidate: We’re In Danger of Becoming Nazis

UKIP leadership candidate Henry Bolton is not a star name but he has boosted his profile in the party during this year’s contest and has won a lot of support from members. Bolton says he’s the Farageist candidate and counts Nigel as one of his supporters. Today he has issued a fairly extraordinary statement warning that if Anne Marie Waters (who he doesn’t name) becomes leader then UKIP could become “the UK Nazi Party”. It’s strong stuff…

“Under the wrong leadership, we could see a swing away from our traditional, secular values and stances; towards something far darker… we could easily slip towards the ideals of National Socialism. The last thing UKIP needs is to become the UK Nazi Party… In my opinion, using broad brushstrokes of ignorance to target and denounce one group within the UK population is absolutely wrong. In fact, it’s very reminiscent of the policies invoked under both fascist and communist regimes during the 20th century… Frankly, seeking to blame one section of our community for society’s ills is not patriotism; it’s a form of totalitarianism that goes against everything UKIP as a political force has ever achieved. UKIP was set up to fight the ‘totalitarian’ effects of EU influence on British society. Therefore, I will not sit back and watch the party be hijacked by those who seek to now seize on our success to drive forward their own agenda.”

Kippers starting to seriously worry about what becomes of their party if Waters pulls off an upset…