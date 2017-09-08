Meeting to Discuss Anti-Semitism ‘Witch Hunt’ at Labour Conference

Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal will be branded a “witch hunt” at a controversial meeting during the party’s conference later this month. The event, titled “Free Speech On Israel – Why We Oppose The Witch Hunt”, will be chaired by notorious anti-Israel campaigner Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi, who is on record accusing Israel of “exploiting” the Holocaust and denies Labour has an anti-semitism problem. Idrissi, who is co-chair of Chingford Labour Party and a close ally of Jackie Walker, told LBC last year:

“I’m not saying that Israel is committing a Holocaust. I’m saying they use and exploit the fact of the Holocaust to justify what are, in some cases, crimes against humanity.”