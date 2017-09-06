Losing Tory MPs Made to Undergo Selection Interviews

Tory MPs who lost their seats at the election have been forced to undergo a selection process in order to stay on the candidates list. Defeated MPs who want to run again have had to face an interview and write a short report demonstrating their efforts during the campaign. Mercifully they are not being given the full Parliamentary Assessment Board treatment. Some ex-MPs are relaxed about it all and say the interviews were good-natured, though others are complaining that it’s a bit rich for CCHQ to cock up the election then submit losing MPs to a grilling as if it were all their fault. Jacob Rees-Mogg says “it’s an appalling way to treat them”. No love lost between some loser MPs and CCHQ at the moment…

Tags: ,
September 6, 2017 at 2:11 pm



A senior Tory official tells ConHome:

 “We should ask a question of each CCHQ team – are you ready to fight another election in two years? If the answer is yes, then it’s a lie.”

