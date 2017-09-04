Remainers Reject Adonis ‘Sack Brillo’ Demand

Brexit is sending a lot of previously reasonable and rational people round the twist. Andrew Adonis is the latest, yesterday demanding that Andrew Neil is sacked and bizarrely claiming that Brexiters “control” the BBC. Adonis’ hysterical tweets were rejected by his fellow Remainers, who called him “daft”, “ridiculous” and “preposterous” and defended Brillo against accusations of bias.

Don’t imagine the many, many pro-Remain BBC journalists are particularly keen on the idea either. Adonis is in danger of going the full A.C. Grayling, it’s remarkable he still chairs the government’s Infrastructure Commission…

UPDATE: The FT’s editor adds his voice: