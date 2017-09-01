Islamist Preacher Who Called for Destruction of Britain Coming to Parliament

Heads up Special Branch – a notorious Islamist hate preacher who called for Britain to be “destroyed” is due to meet MPs in parliament this month. Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, a former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and current Imam of the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, will visit Britain as part of a delegation organised by pro-Palestinian group EuroPal. Provided he isn’t stopped at Heathrow…

Sabri stated in a 2001 radio sermon: “Allah, destroy the U.S., its helpers and its agents. Allah, destroy Britain, its helpers and its agents. Allah, prepare those who will unite the Muslims and march in the steps of Saladin.” Furthermore, Sabri:

Denied the number of Jews murdered in the Holocaust, telling Italian newspaper La Repubblica in 2000: “Six million Jews dead? No way, they were much fewer. Let’s stop with this fairytale exploited by Israel to capture international solidarity.”

fairytale exploited by Israel to capture international solidarity.” Praised child martyrdom, saying in a 2001 sermon: “The younger the martyr – the greater and the more I respect him… They [mothers of martyrs] willingly sacrifice their offspring for the sake of freedom.”

Was removed by from office by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas because of his extremist views

Was banned from entering France by the French government in 2012

Said in a New York Times Magazine interview: “If the Jews want peace, they will stay away from Al Aksa…This is a decree from Allah. The Haram al-Sharif belongs to the Muslim. But we know the Jew is planning on destroying the Haram. The Jew will get the Christian to do his work for him. This is the way of the Jews. This is the way Satan manifests himself. The majority of the Jews want to destroy the mosque. They are preparing this as we speak.”

An email sent to MPs announced the details of Sabri’s visit and offered meetings in parliament with the EuroPal delegation between Monday 11th and Friday 15th September. Cup of tea with Jezza?