McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum

John McDonnell: “I think people would interpret membership of the Single Market as not respecting that referendum.” pic.twitter.com/0mwvEyiNrZ — Ben (@Jamin2g) August 28, 2017

This was John McDonnell on June 11, warning: “I think people would interpret membership of the single market as not respecting that referendum”. A couple of months ago Corbyn sacked three frontbenchers for voting to stay in the single market. Now it is Labour policy to retain single market membership for years after we leave. Not credible…