Juncker’s Nonsense About Ireland

Jean-Claude Juncker has been chatting even more nonsense than usual this morning. He’s claimed the EU has received “no definitive response” from the UK about the Irish border. This is baffling – the UK has published a position paper on Ireland and the EU hasn’t!

Juncker then said it’s “crystal clear” that we can’t talk about the future relationship before solving divorce issues. It is notable that the Irish Taoiseach, an EU head of state, agrees with the UK and wants to discuss both now in order to make progress on the Irish border. It is Brussels holding that up.

A Commission “official” has meanwhile briefed Politico that Britain is using the peace process as a bargaining chip: “We are a bit concerned by the combination in the U.K. paper between the preservation of the peace process and the future of the EU-U.K. trade relationship. It is very important that the peace process does not become a bargaining chip in these negotiations”. Who is really using Irish issues as a bargaining chip: the UK, which is seeking “swift progress”, published a position paper and has the support of Dublin, or the EU, which hasn’t even published a position paper…