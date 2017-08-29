Chris Williamson’s Alternate Reality

Meanwhile, in top Corbyn lieutenant Chris Williamson’s alternative universe, Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn is celebrating his landslide victory in the general election. Williamson told the Guardian in an interview today:

“I feel people have stopped listening to the smears and lies and dirty tricks. I think for all the talk about Venezuela and antisemitism, and the latest thing is sexism now, Jeremy’s overwhelming landslide victories in the leadership elections and the general election mean people have stopped listening to the smears.”

Cuckoo…
Tags:
People:
August 29, 2017 at 10:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby
De-Activate De-Activate
Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality
McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum
Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged
Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Watch: Libyan Welcome for Boris Watch: Libyan Welcome for Boris
Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction
#TrainGate 2: Director’s Cut #TrainGate 2: Director’s Cut
Canary Joins Impress Canary Joins Impress
UKIP Leadership Candidate Linked to Belize Offshore Banking Firm UKIP Leadership Candidate Linked to Belize Offshore Banking Firm
Net Migration Down 81,000 Net Migration Down 81,000
Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality
Telegraph Bad for Business Telegraph Bad for Business
Wonks: Prioritise HS3 Over HS2 Wonks: Prioritise HS3 Over HS2