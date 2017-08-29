Channel 4‘s Assed Baig Out Amid Promoting Terror-Supporting Islamist

A senior reporter has left Channel 4 News amid presenting a package last week promoting a racist Islamist who supported ramming attacks. Last Thursday Channel 4 News aired a film presented by reporter Assed Baig showcasing Muslim women who “fight back by rejecting stereotypes”. The film heaped praise on notorious anti-Israel activist Nadia Chan, who has previously:

Said she: “strongly advocates that the parasitic entity known as ‘Israel’ MUST cease to exist. Furthermore, every single Israeli is a parasite.”;

Appeared on Iranian state television to praise “the armed resistance from the Islamic Jihad … and also Hamas” in Israel;

Suggested Palestinians should use “everyday items to resist, whether it’s knives, cars … everyday items to strike the fear in the hearts of their oppressors”;

Described white people using the racial slur “honkies”;

Called mixed martial artist Conor McGregor “an arrogant white Irish parasite”;

Quoted Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe, saying “the only white man you can trust is a dead white man”;

Described the Independent Police Complaints Commission as “made up of ex cops (pigs) … Pigs are pigs, time to get justice done ourselves”.

Channel 4 has pulled the report and video from its website and deleted tweets promoting the piece…

It’s the latest in a series of controversies concerning Baig. Last year Guido revealed his racially charged tweets referring to Muslim supporters of government-hosted Ramadan meals as “uncle Toms”. Baig slurred Ahmadiyya Muslims and also said of British soldiers fighting in Afghanistan:

“They are not my boys or ‘our’ boys… Since when did we start calling paid soldiers, with Kevlar protection, air support, heavy machine guns, armoured vehicles and tanks heroes? In this narrative the farmer who is defending his country from the occupier is the bad guy. Who are the real heroes?”

A Channel 4 News spokesman told Guido:

“Last Thursday, Channel 4 News broadcast a report looking at the role of Muslim women in British society. Following inflammatory comments made online by one of the women featured after the pre-recorded interview took place, we decided to remove the piece while we investigate further.”

The spokesman also confirmed that Baig left Channel 4 News before the piece went to air. About time…