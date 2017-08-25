Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected

Readers will remember Amina Lone, the Muslim Labour councillor who defended Sarah Champion and spoke out about abuse by some British-Pakistani men. Just days later, Cllr Lone has been barred from re-standing by the Labour Party. They are using a spurious allegation that her attendance record isn’t up to scratch, but at the Manchester Evening News points out this is a highly unusual course of action. Cllr Lone and her allies believe she is being stitched up as punishment for her outspoken campaigning. Certainly seems quite a remarkable coincidence, especially given Lone is highly-rated in sensible Labour circles. The chilling reality of what happens to a young Muslim Labour woman who speaks out…