Telegraph Bad For Business

A few years ago the Telegraph business desk was the best in Fleet Street, regularly better than the FT and streets ahead of the Times. It took a hit in 2014 when Richard Fletcher left to become Times business editor, taking several people with him to form the core of their business operation. Today the Telegraph business team is facing an exodus. The current business editor James Quinn is leaving after 11 years at the paper for a job in comms. Banking correspondent Ben Martin has left for Reuters. Business reporter Szu Ping Chan started a new job at the BBC this week. These were all good story-getting reporters who the Telegraph now has to do without. MediaGuido hears there are several further senior departures in the works. The business team is officially a shell…

August 23, 2017 at 3:39 pm

