Corbyn: Wrong to Say There is a British-Pakistani Grooming Problem

Jeremy Corbyn has asked been by the BBC if he thinks there is a particular problem with British-Pakistani men grooming girls:

BBC: “Do you not think there’s a particular problem with Pakistani men, because we’ve seen in Rochdale, we’ve seen in Rotherham, in Newcastle and Oxford, that’s been the problem.” Corbyn: “The problem is the crime that’s committed against women from any community. Much crime is committed by white people, crime is committed by people of other communities as well. I think it is wrong to designate an entire community as a problem.”

He should listen to the words of Muslim Labour candidate Amina Lone. You’d have thought Labour would have learned about shutting down this debate…