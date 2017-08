Earlier Sarah Champion tried to distance herself from that article in The Sun, only for Guido to reveal leaked emails showing she wasn’t being entirely honest. A Labour source tells Guido Champion is resigning from the Shadow Cabinet. Corbynista social justice warrior pressure pays off…

UPDATE: Champion says in a statement that she is quitting: “I apologise for the offence caused by the extremely poor choice of words in The Sun article on Friday.” So they were her words after all…