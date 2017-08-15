Labour’s Shadow Trade Minister Staggeringly Clueless on Customs Union

.@EmmaBarnett asks Shadow International Trade Minister @Bill_Esterson five times if Labour would leave the customs union #5liveDaily pic.twitter.com/5D94dQZ6Kw — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) August 15, 2017

It’s hardly a surprise when a Labour spokesman goes on the airwaves to talk about Brexit and doesn’t have the first clue. But this from Shadow International Trade minister Bill Esterson on the customs union – his brief – is nothing short of extraordinary. He is completely clueless, completely out of his depth, unable to answer the simplest of questions, scrabbling about looking at his notes, completely unfit for the job. Embarrassing…