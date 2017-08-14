Gesture Politics

James Chapman, founder of the new anti-Brexit party “the Democrats”, is worried about lost marbles. Well, quite.
James Chapman, founder of the new anti-Brexit party “the Democrats”, is worried about lost marbles. Well, quite.
Jess Phillips on the absolute sexism of the “Absolute Boys” on the Left…
“They [the left-wing men] are the worst, the actual worst. Men said they supported better female representation but, when it came to losing their own jobs, they would say, ‘Oh, you mean me? But I am so clever. I’ve got so much to offer the world’. They are literally the worst.”